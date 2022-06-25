Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalInstitute for the Study of War: Russia conducts unsuccessful operations in Donbas.

June 14, 2022 6:02 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The U.S. think tank reported on June 13 that Russian forces carried out unsuccessful assaults near the cities of Popasna, Bakhmut, Izium, and Sloviansk. Russia is also reportedly continuing to deploy unprepared volunteer and reserve units to reinforce its forces. The think tank reported that Russian forces likely “staged terrorist activity” in temporarily-occupied Melitopol and Berdiansk for “Russia Day” on June 12.

