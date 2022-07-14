Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerThursday, July 14, 2022

externalInstitute for the Study of War: Russia begins 'volunteer mobilization' to solve soldier shortage issues

This item is part of our running news digest

July 14, 2022 5:29 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

The U.S. think tank said in its July 13 report that in an attempt to continue war efforts, but prevent general mobilization, Russia called upon its 85 federal regions (including occupied Sevastopol and Crimea) to create "volunteer battalions" through high pay and benefit incentives. Each region must provide at least one unit with the volunteers, men up to 50 years old, signing up for six month contracts. The experts cited Russian media who confirm the creation or deployment of volunteer battalions in 10 oblasts, including the city of Moscow, in late June and early July. 

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

Join our community

Support Ukraine's independent
journalism in its darkest hour

Support Us

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok