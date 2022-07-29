Infrastructure Ministry: Ukraine ready to start grain export
July 29, 2022
According to Oleksandr Kubrakov, 17 vessels have already been loaded with grain in the Ukrainian ports, and 10 of them are ready to depart. Ukraine and Russia signed UN-backed deals to ensure the safe passage of Ukrainian grain exports through the Black Sea on July 22. The agreements were put at risk by Russia's missile strike on Odesa port on July 23.