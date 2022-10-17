Infrastructure Ministry: 8 more cargo ships leave ports of Odesa Oblast
September 18, 2022 1:23 pm
Two more vessels are currently waiting to depart, Ukraine’s Infrastructure Ministry said on Sept. 18. A total of 10 ships loaded with over 169,000 tones of agricultural products are expected to leave the ports of Odesa Oblast on Sept. 18, heading to some African, Asian, and European countries, the ministry said.
