IEA chief: Russian oil output higher than expected but sanctions beginning to limit production
August 29, 2022 8:38 pm
"Russia is not winning the energy battle here," the head of the International Energy Agency Fatih Birol told Reuters, citing Western sanctions on crucial technology and services.
