Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerWednesday, August 10, 2022

externalIAEA chief: Shelling at Zaporizhzhia plant caused no immediate threat to nuclear safety.

This item is part of our running news digest

August 10, 2022 3:05 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Rafael Mariano Grossi, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, said that the radiation level remains normal, although the dry spent fuel storage facility at the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Enerhodar had been damaged. There was no visible damage to the containers with spent nuclear fuel or to the protective perimeter of the facility, Grossi added. Russia has been constantly shelling Ukrainian positions from Enerhodar and accused Ukraine of shelling the nuclear plant. Ukrainian authorities say that the plant has been shelled by Russia. 

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

Join our community

Support Ukraine's independent
journalism in its darkest hour

Support Us

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok