Health minister: Russian forces completely destroy over 120 healthcare facilities, kill at least 14 medical workers since Feb. 24
July 6, 2022 10:33 pm
Health Minister Viktor Liashko said during a briefing that in total, Russian forces have damaged 817 healthcare facilities. They have also completely destroyed 43 pharmacies and 85 ambulances. According to Lyashko's estimates, the government will have to spend at least $1.2 billion to restore all the damaged or destroyed medical facilities.