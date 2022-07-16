Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
July 16, 2022 9:29 am by The Kyiv Independent news desk
According to Luhansk Oblast Governor Serhiy Haidai, Russian troops have aimed to capture the road between the towns of Lysychansk, Luhansk Oblast, and Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast, for the past two months. He also added that on July 15, Russia conducted airstrikes on the Verkhniokamianske and Bilohorivka settlements.

