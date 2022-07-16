Governor: Ukraine repels Russian offensive towards strategic highway in Donbas
July 16, 2022 9:29 am
According to Luhansk Oblast Governor Serhiy Haidai, Russian troops have aimed to capture the road between the towns of Lysychansk, Luhansk Oblast, and Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast, for the past two months. He also added that on July 15, Russia conducted airstrikes on the Verkhniokamianske and Bilohorivka settlements.