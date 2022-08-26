Governor: Ukraine kills 200 Russian paratroopers in Kadiivka, Donetsk Oblast.
August 26, 2022 1:08 pm
Luhansk Oblast Governor Serhiy Haidai said on Aug. 26 that Ukrainian troops had destroyed a Russian base at the Donbas hotel in Russian-occupied Kadiivka, formerly known as Stakhanov.
