This item is part of our running news digest

September 19, 2022 11:26 am
According to Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov, an 11-year-old boy was wounded in Kupiansk, and a 65-year-old woman was hospitalized with injuries in the Chuhuiv district of the oblast. The official added that six civilians were blown up by mines on Sept. 19. All of them were hospitalized.

