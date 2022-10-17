Governor: Russia’s attacks on Kharkiv Oblast injure 2 people on Sept. 19
This item is part of our running news digest
September 19, 2022 11:26 am
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
According to Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov, an 11-year-old boy was wounded in Kupiansk, and a 65-year-old woman was hospitalized with injuries in the Chuhuiv district of the oblast. The official added that six civilians were blown up by mines on Sept. 19. All of them were hospitalized.
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.