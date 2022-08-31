Governor: Russian shelling of Kharkiv injures 2 people.
August 31, 2022 10:48 am
According to Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov, residential buildings and office premises were damaged in the attack. The village of Zolochiv also came under attack, he added.
