Governor: Russian occupiers restarting Azot chemical plant in Luhansk Oblast can lead to 'catastrophe’
July 14, 2022 7:03 pm
According to Luhansk Oblast Governor Serhiy Haidai, Russian occupiers have recently stated their plans to restart the Azot chemical plant in occupied Sievierodonetsk. Haidai said it is “extremely dangerous due to significant destruction on the territory of the plant and is impossible without the appropriate specialists.”