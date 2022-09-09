Governor: Russian collaborator detained in liberated village in Kharkiv Oblast.
September 9, 2022 10:05 pm
Governor Oleh Synyehubov said that the detainee, who had cooperated with the Russian military, was the head of an unspecified village. “Not a single traitor will escape responsibility,” he said.
