Governor: Russian attacks kill 2, wound 7 in Mykolaiv.
October 2, 2022 3:08 pm
Mykolaiv Oblast Governor Vitaliy Kim reported on Oct. 2 that Russian S-300 surface-to-air missiles had struck a hospital's territory and an area near two high-rise residential buildings overnight. Russian forces also shelled a village near Mykolaiv, killing two people, according to the official.
