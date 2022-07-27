Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerWednesday, July 27, 2022

externalGovernor: Russia fired 18 missiles at Mykolaiv Oblast on July 26

This item is part of our running news digest

July 26, 2022 1:51 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

According to Mykolaiv Oblast Governor Vitaliy Kim, Russia used 12 C-300 missiles and six Kh-59. Some of them were shot down by Ukraine's air defense, Kim said, without giving specific numbers. The strike, however, hit some critical infrastructure, including a railway bridge, and enterprises in the oblast. No casualties have been reported. 

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

Join our community

Support Ukraine's independent
journalism in its darkest hour

Support Us

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok