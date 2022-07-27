Governor: Russia fired 18 missiles at Mykolaiv Oblast on July 26
This item is part of our running news digest
July 26, 2022 1:51 pm
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
According to Mykolaiv Oblast Governor Vitaliy Kim, Russia used 12 C-300 missiles and six Kh-59. Some of them were shot down by Ukraine's air defense, Kim said, without giving specific numbers. The strike, however, hit some critical infrastructure, including a railway bridge, and enterprises in the oblast. No casualties have been reported.