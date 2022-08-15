Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalGovernor: Over 100 Russian mercenaries could have been killed in Popasna.

August 15, 2022 7:17 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Luhansk Oblast Governor Serhiy Haidai said that the Ukrainian military attacked the headquarters of the Russian private military company Wagner in Russian-occupied Popasna, Luhansk Oblast. Yuriy Kotenok, a Russian propagandist, wrote on his Telegram on Aug.14 that Ukrainian forces used HIMARS missiles to hit the base.

