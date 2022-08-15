Governor: Over 100 Russian mercenaries could have been killed in Popasna.
August 15, 2022
Luhansk Oblast Governor Serhiy Haidai said that the Ukrainian military attacked the headquarters of the Russian private military company Wagner in Russian-occupied Popasna, Luhansk Oblast. Yuriy Kotenok, a Russian propagandist, wrote on his Telegram on Aug.14 that Ukrainian forces used HIMARS missiles to hit the base.