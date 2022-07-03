Governor: Missile strikes, shelling all across Donetsk Oblast on July 3.
July 4, 2022 12:02 am
Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reported that at least seven civilians were killed and at least 20 were wounded on July 3, with major cities of Sloviansk and Kramatorsk being hit the hardest. In Sloviansk alone, Russian forces have damaged about 40 residential buildings within a day and killed six civilians, including a child, according to Kyrylenko.