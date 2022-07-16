Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
July 16, 2022 9:47 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
According to Vinnytsia Oblast Governor Serhii Borzov, 68 people are currently hospitalized, 14 of them in serious condition. Vinnytsia Mayor Serhii Morhunov said the families of those killed and injured would receive Hr 50,000 ($1,700) and Hr 25,000 ($850) in assistance, respectively. As a result of the Russian missile strike on the city’s center on July 14, 24 people were killed, and 202 wounded.

