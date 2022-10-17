Germany to provide Ukraine with IRIS-T air defense system

The German government plans to provide Ukraine with the first of four new IRIS-T SLM air defense systems in the coming days, Spiegel reports, citing German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht.

"The renewed missile fire on Kyiv and many other cities makes it clear how important it is to deliver air defense systems to Ukraine quickly," said Lambrecht.

French President Emmanuel Macron also promised to increase military support for Ukraine after Russia struck numerous critical infrastructure and civilian objects all over the country on Monday, killing at least 10 civilians and injuring 60.