Germany reports delivering more military aid to Ukraine
October 22, 2022 1:24 pm
Germany’s Federal Government on Oct. 22 published a new list of lethal and non-lethal military aid that it had delivered to Ukraine.
The list includes air defense system Iris-T SLM, 167,000 rounds of ammunition for fire arms, and five additional armored recovery vehicles.
On Oct. 15, Germany said it delivered to Ukraine 16 Biber bridge-layer tanks that it had pledged in late July.
At the same time, Germany has been refusing to provide Ukraine with battle tanks that Ukrainian officials have repeatedly asked for.
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.