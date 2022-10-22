Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
Germany reports delivering more military aid to Ukraine

October 22, 2022 1:24 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Germany’s Federal Government on Oct. 22 published a new list of lethal and non-lethal military aid that it had delivered to Ukraine.

The list includes air defense system Iris-T SLM, 167,000 rounds of ammunition for fire arms, and five additional armored recovery vehicles.

On Oct. 15, Germany said it delivered to Ukraine 16 Biber bridge-layer tanks that it had pledged in late July. 

At the same time, Germany has been refusing to provide Ukraine with battle tanks that Ukrainian officials have repeatedly asked for.

