Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerFriday, June 24, 2022

externalGermany rejects proposed European embargo on Russian oil imports.

This item is part of our running news digest

March 7, 2022 6:42 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

The German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said he's “preferring to focus on ‘sustainable’ pressure on Moscow that would not impose too heavy a burden on Germans.” Germany is dependent on Russia for imports of more than 55% of its gas, half of its coal and 35% of its oil. Russian energy has so far been exempt from sanctions, but the US has been exploring with its European allies the possibility of an embargo on Russia’s oil.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok