Germany approves delivery of anti-aircraft tanks to Ukraine in major policy shift.

April 26, 2022 5:20 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht said that its government will grant permission to German company Krauss-Maffei Wegmann to send the "Gepard" tanks to Ukraine. The official announced the move at a defense conference involving 40 countries hosted by the U.S. at the Ramstein U.S. air base in Germany to bolster Ukraine's defense capabilities as it battles Russia's invasion.

