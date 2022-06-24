German Foreign Minister visits Bucha.
May 10, 2022 2:39 pm
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock is visiting Ukraine on May 10, starting with a trip to Bucha, a town in Kyiv Oblast destroyed by Russian forces. Baerbock is the first German cabinet member to travel to Ukraine since the start of Russia's invasion. "These victims could have been us," she said after touring the town. "We cannot take the pain away from the survivors, but we can do anything possible to ensure justice."