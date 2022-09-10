Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerSaturday, September 10, 2022

externalGerman foreign minister arrives in Kyiv

This item is part of our running news digest

September 10, 2022 11:14 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

"We will continue to support Ukraine as long as it is necessary, with the delivery of weapons, with humanitarian and financial support," Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said upon her arrival in Kyiv by train on Sept. 10, according to Spiegel. This is Baerbock's second trip to Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, during which she will meet with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok