German foreign minister arrives in Kyiv
This item is part of our running news digest
September 10, 2022 11:14 am
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
"We will continue to support Ukraine as long as it is necessary, with the delivery of weapons, with humanitarian and financial support," Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said upon her arrival in Kyiv by train on Sept. 10, according to Spiegel. This is Baerbock's second trip to Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, during which she will meet with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.