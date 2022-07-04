General Staff: Ukrainian military repels Russia’s offensive in several directions in Donbas.
This item is part of our running news digest
July 5, 2022 12:20 am
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
Ukrainian troops repelled Russian attacks on the village of Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast and on the Vuglehirsk thermal power plant in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine's General Staff said. At the same time, Russian troops had "partial success" when trying to storm the village of Mazanivka near the city of Slovyansk in Donetsk Oblast, according to the General Staff.