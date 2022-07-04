Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalGeneral Staff: Ukrainian military repels Russia’s offensive in several directions in Donbas.

July 5, 2022 12:20 am
Ukrainian troops repelled Russian attacks on the village of Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast and on the Vuglehirsk thermal power plant in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine's General Staff said. At the same time, Russian troops had "partial success" when trying to storm the village of Mazanivka near the city of Slovyansk in Donetsk Oblast, according to the General Staff. 

