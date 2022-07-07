Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
July 7, 2022 8:06 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported on July 7 that Russian troops had unsuccessfully stormed the Bohorodychne village, not far from Sloviansk, trying to occupy the village's entire territory. According to the U.K. Defense Ministry's intelligence, Sloviansk is the next "key contest" in the Battle of Donbas.

