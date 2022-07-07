General Staff: Ukraine repels Russia’s attempt to advance towards Sloviansk, Donetsk Oblast
July 7, 2022 8:06 pm
The General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported on July 7 that Russian troops had unsuccessfully stormed the Bohorodychne village, not far from Sloviansk, trying to occupy the village's entire territory. According to the U.K. Defense Ministry's intelligence, Sloviansk is the next "key contest" in the Battle of Donbas.