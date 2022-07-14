General Staff: Ukraine repels Russian offensive towards Vuhlehirsk power plant.
July 14, 2022 11:30 pm
According to Ukraine's General Staff, Ukrainian forces repelled Russian troops trying to advance near the villages of Verkhnokamyanske and Kamyanka in order to seize the Vuhlehirsk thermal power station in Donetsk Oblast. Ukrainian troops also repelled a Russian offensive near the village of Kurulka in Kharkiv Oblast in the direction of Sloviansk, the General Staff said.