General Staff: Ukraine's military repels 8 Russian attacks in past 24 hours.
September 18, 2022 7:37 pm
Ukrainian forces successfully repelled attacks near villages Vesela Dolyna and Maryinka in Donetsk Oblast, as well as near Hoptivka and Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast. In the past day, Russia has launched three missile strikes and 11 airstrikes; it has carried out more than 40 attacks from rocket launchers, damaging the infrastructure in two dozen settlements.
