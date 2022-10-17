Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
This item is part of our running news digest

September 18, 2022 7:37 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Ukrainian forces successfully repelled attacks near villages Vesela Dolyna and Maryinka in Donetsk Oblast, as well as near Hoptivka and Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast. In the past day, Russia has launched three missile strikes and 11 airstrikes; it has carried out more than 40 attacks from rocket launchers, damaging the infrastructure in two dozen settlements.

