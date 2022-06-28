Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalGeneral Staff: Russia trying to advance towards Sloviansk, Donetsk Oblast.

June 28, 2022 11:20 am
Russian troops are trying to advance in the vicinity of the villages of Dovhenke and Dolyna near Sloviansk, Ukraine's General Staff said on June 28. According to the military, Ukrainian forces have pushed Russian troops back in this direction. Russian troops are also trying to storm the village of Vovchoyarivka near Lysychansk, Luhansk Oblast, and the vicinity of the Lysychansk oil refinery, the General Staff said. It added that Russia is attempting to get control over the Bakhmut-Lysychansk highway.     

