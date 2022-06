These are the indicative estimates of Russia’s combat losses as of April 14, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to Ukraine’s Armed Forces, Russia has also lost 753 tanks, 1,968 armored combat vehicles, 366 pieces of artillery, 122 rocket launcher systems, 64 air defense systems, 160 aircraft, 144 helicopters, 1,437 vehicles, 76 fuel tanks, and seven ships during its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.