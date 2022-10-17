General Staff: Russia has lost 54,650 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24

Ukraine’s General Staff reported on Sept. 19 that Russia had also lost 2,212 tanks, 4,720 armored fighting vehicles, 3,581 vehicles and fuel tanks, 1,313 artillery systems, 312 multiple launch rocket systems, 168 air defense systems, 251 airplanes, 217 helicopters, 920 drones, and 15 boats.

These are the indicative estimates of Russia’s combat losses as of Sept. 19, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.



