General Staff: Russia has lost 52,950 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24

Ukraine’s General Staff reported on Sept. 12 that Russia had also lost 2,168 tanks, 4,640 armored fighting vehicles, 3,463 vehicles and fuel tanks, 1,269 artillery systems, 311 multiple launch rocket systems, 162 air defense systems, 243 airplanes, 213 helicopters, 903 drones, and 15 boats.

These are the indicative estimates of Russia’s combat losses as of Sept. 12, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.



