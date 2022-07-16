Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalGazprom asks Siemens for documents to transport Nord Stream 1 turbine to Russia.

This item is part of our running news digest

July 16, 2022 5:28 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The turbine, which is intended for Russia's Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline in the Baltic Sea, was being repaired in Canada at German engineering firm Siemens' facilities. Canada recently allowed the company to bypass Western sanctions and send the turbine back to Germany, despite Ukraine’s concerns that it will allow Russia to continue weaponizing its energy supplies to Europe. The Ukrainian World Congress is suing the Canadian government for the decision, accusing it of violating sanctions. 

