Former Kharkiv security chief arrested on treason charges.
This item is part of our running news digest
September 12, 2022 12:21 am
Olga Chikanova, a spokeswoman for the State Investigation Bureau, confirmed the arrest of Roman Dudin, an ex-head of the Security Service of Ukraine's Kharkiv Oblast branch. The official was fired in May for failing to defend the city from Russian troops, according to President Volodymyr Zelensky.
