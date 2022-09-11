Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerSunday, September 11, 2022

externalFormer Kharkiv security chief arrested on treason charges.

This item is part of our running news digest

September 12, 2022 12:21 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Olga Chikanova, a spokeswoman for the State Investigation Bureau, confirmed the arrest of Roman Dudin, an ex-head of the Security Service of Ukraine's Kharkiv Oblast branch. The official was fired in May for failing to defend the city from Russian troops, according to President Volodymyr Zelensky. 

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok