externalFormer head of SBU in Crimea detained on suspicion of treason

July 16, 2022 10:32 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The press service of the Security Service of Ukraine said it the SBU had detained Oleh Kulinich, who is charged with several articles of the Criminal Code, including treason, without disclosing where Kulinich is currently being held. President Volodymyr Zelensky appointed Kulinich in Oct. 2020, but fired him on March 2 of this year.

