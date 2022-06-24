Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalFormer Constitutional Court head declared wanted after allegedly illegally leaving Ukraine.

May 27, 2022 4:53 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Prosecutor's General Office on May 27 reported that Oleksandr Tupytsky, ex-chairman of the Constitutional Court, suspected of crimes against justice, was declared wanted. According to the prosecutors, Tupytsky illegally crossed the Ukrainian border on March 17 and is currently in Austria. Under martial law, Ukrainian men aged 18-60 are banned from leaving the country. Tupytsky is 59. He led the court's effort to disrupt anti-corruption infrastructure in 2020.

