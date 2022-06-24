This item is part of our running news digest

The ministry's spokesperson Oleh Nikolenko told European Pravda that such statements ignore the fact that the vast majority of the EU's founding countries' population supports Ukraine's membership.

"To continue postponing Ukraine's EU membership or seeking an alternative under various pretexts means to indulge Putin's aggressive plans and slow down the strengthening of the EU Union by joining Ukraine's capabilities," Nikolenko said.

Austria's Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg earlier said Ukraine shouldn't receive candidate status in June, calling instead for a "different way."