Five Canadian officials to explain in parliament decision to return Nord Stream 1 turbines to Germany
July 17, 2022 7:43 pm
The foreign affairs committee of Canada’s House of Commons will call on two federal ministers and three ambassadors to explain the government’s decision to waive sanctions on Russia and return the turbines to Germany. The pipeline parts were undergoing repairs in Canada, but upon their return to Germany will be used to help deliver gas from Russia. Ukraine protested the decision, saying it would aid Russia’s weaponization of energy.