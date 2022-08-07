The Barbados-flagged cargo ship Fulmar S arrived in Ukraine at its Chornomorsk port in Odesa Oblast on Aug. 6, Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said. According to Kubrakov, Ukraine is “doing everything possible” to ensure that its ports can accept “significantly more ships," and plans to be able to load at least three-five vessels per day in two weeks. A ship loaded with grain left Ukraine's ports on Aug. 3 for the first time since Russia's invasion began.



