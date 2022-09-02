Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
September 2, 2022 10:42 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
European Commission spokesman Eric Mamer said Russian gas giant Gazprom cutting off energy supplies to Western Europe due to technical problems was made under “fallacious pretenses.” According to Mamer, the decision is “proof of Russia’s cynicism, as it prefers to flare gas instead of honoring contracts.”

The Kyiv Independent news desk
