European Commission: Russia’s Gazprom lies about equipment issues at Nord Stream 1 pipeline
This item is part of our running news digest
September 2, 2022 10:42 pm
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
European Commission spokesman Eric Mamer said Russian gas giant Gazprom cutting off energy supplies to Western Europe due to technical problems was made under “fallacious pretenses.” According to Mamer, the decision is “proof of Russia’s cynicism, as it prefers to flare gas instead of honoring contracts.”
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.