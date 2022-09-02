Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerFriday, September 2, 2022

externalEU states, except for Hungary, agree to provide 5 billion euros in aid to Ukraine.

This item is part of our running news digest

September 2, 2022 6:45 pm
Share:

EU economy ministers are expected to sign a political declaration in support of the macro-financial assistance package next week in Prague, Brussels-based publication Euractiv reported. The 5 billion euro aid is part of the 9 billion euro package announced in May. 

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok