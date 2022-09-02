EU states, except for Hungary, agree to provide 5 billion euros in aid to Ukraine.
This item is part of our running news digest
September 2, 2022 6:45 pm
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
EU economy ministers are expected to sign a political declaration in support of the macro-financial assistance package next week in Prague, Brussels-based publication Euractiv reported. The 5 billion euro aid is part of the 9 billion euro package announced in May.
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.