externalErdogan urges participants of grain export deal to comply with their obligations.

July 25, 2022 11:59 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the implementation of the grain export deal had turned out to be a "delicate process", given Russia's July 23 missile attack on the port of Odesa. The attack took place the next day after Ukraine, Russia, Turkey and the UN reached a deal to unblock grain exports from Ukrainian ports. 

