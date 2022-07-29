Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
July 29, 2022 2:45 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
According to a press release, 20 years after Odesa’s Wikipedia page was created, the online encyclopedia has changed the Russian transliteration of the southern city to the Ukrainian transliteration with one 's,' in line with the Ukrainian spelling. “This is an important step for the decolonization of Ukrainian toponyms in English Wikipedia,” Anton Obozhyn, Ukraine's Wikipedia editor said, recalling successful efforts to change ‘Kiev’ for ‘Kyiv’ in 2020.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

