English-language Wikipedia changes to Ukrainian transliteration of 'Odesa' from Russian 'Odessa'
July 29, 2022 2:45 pm
According to a press release, 20 years after Odesa’s Wikipedia page was created, the online encyclopedia has changed the Russian transliteration of the southern city to the Ukrainian transliteration with one 's,' in line with the Ukrainian spelling. “This is an important step for the decolonization of Ukrainian toponyms in English Wikipedia,” Anton Obozhyn, Ukraine's Wikipedia editor said, recalling successful efforts to change ‘Kiev’ for ‘Kyiv’ in 2020.