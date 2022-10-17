Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
This item is part of our running news digest

September 19, 2022 10:33 am
Ukraine’s state nuclear company Energoatom reported on Sept. 19 that a powerful explosion occurred near the plant located in Mykolaiv Oblast as a result of the Russian attack, damaging the premises of the plant and three power lines. No casualties were reported.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
