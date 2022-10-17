Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
September 29, 2022 10:55 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Ukraine’s state nuclear monopoly Energoatom denied reports that a fire broke out at the second reactor of the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. However, a Russian landmine exploded at the transmission line that supplies power to a nitrogen generator, and a short circuit occurred at the sixth reactor, Energoatom said. Russia, which has been shelling Ukrainian positions from the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Russian-occupied Enerhodar, is accused of using it as a shield and a tool of blackmail.


