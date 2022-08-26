Energoatom: One power unit of Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant reconnected to Ukraine's grid
This item is part of our running news digest
August 26, 2022 3:55 pm
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
Ukraine's state nuclear operator Energoatom said on Aug. 26 that the plant was back to producing electricity for Ukraine. The Zaporizhzhia plant was disconnected from the Ukrainian grid on Aug. 25 as a result of the nearby Russian shelling. The disconnection triggered emergency protection systems at the plant located in Russian-occupied Enerhodar. Russia, which has been shelling Ukrainian positions from the territory of the plant, has been accused of using it as a shield and a tool of blackmail.
The Independence Day they said we wouldn’t be celebrating
Today marks six months of Russia's full-scale invasion and 31 years of Ukrainian independence. Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to defend their independence. Join our fight.