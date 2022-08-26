Ukraine's state nuclear operator Energoatom said on Aug. 26 that the plant was back to producing electricity for Ukraine. The Zaporizhzhia plant was disconnected from the Ukrainian grid on Aug. 25 as a result of the nearby Russian shelling. The disconnection triggered emergency protection systems at the plant located in Russian-occupied Enerhodar. Russia, which has been shelling Ukrainian positions from the territory of the plant, has been accused of using it as a shield and a tool of blackmail.