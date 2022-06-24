Russian troops shelled the city of Zelenodolsk, as well as the villages of Maryanske and Velyka Kostromka in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, damaging energy infrastructure and causing oil leaks and a large fire at the site, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Valentyn Reznichenko said on April 27 on Telegram. Reznichenko said it took rescuers hours to put out the fire and one person has been hospitalized.