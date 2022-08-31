Dnipropetrovsk Oblast governor: 1 person injured in Russian attack on Nikopol.
This item is part of our running news digest
August 31, 2022 10:10 am
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
Valentyn Reznichenko reported on Aug. 31 that Russian shelling damaged 12 high-rise buildings, several shops, pharmacies, a college, a children's sports school, and a cultural and sports complex in the city.
The Independence Day they said we wouldn’t be celebrating
This week marks six months of Russia's full-scale invasion and 31 years of Ukrainian independence. Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to defend their independence. Join our fight.