externalDeputy PM Vereshchuk: Ukraine demands that UN Security Council de-militarizes Chornobyl.

March 28, 2022 12:36 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Ukraine asks that the United Nations Security Council also establish a special mission there, Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said during a briefing on March 27. Russia has been in control of Chornobyl Power Plant since the first days of the invasion. Vereshchuk added that Russia's actions in Chornobyl pose a threat "not only to Ukraine, but to millions of Europeans."

