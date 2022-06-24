Deputy PM Vereshchuk: Ukraine demands that UN Security Council de-militarizes Chornobyl.
March 28, 2022 12:36 am
Ukraine asks that the United Nations Security Council also establish a special mission there, Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said during a briefing on March 27. Russia has been in control of Chornobyl Power Plant since the first days of the invasion. Vereshchuk added that Russia's actions in Chornobyl pose a threat "not only to Ukraine, but to millions of Europeans."