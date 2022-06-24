Denmark expels 15 Russian diplomats.
This item is part of our running news digest
April 5, 2022 1:58 pm
Denmark's Foreign Ministry said on April 5 that they had worked for Russian intelligence, Ukrainska Pravda reported.
